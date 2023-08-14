MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville man has been arrested following an assault incident, according to police. John McLaughlin IV, 44, is facing several charges.

On August 11 at 9:20 p.m., police responded to a disturbance in the area of Grove Street and Saratoga Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by another man who remained on the scene.

The suspect, identified as McLaughlin, reportedly became aggressive with police and physically resisted efforts to place him under arrest, injuring an officer’s hand in the process. McLaughlin was eventually taken into custody and faces the following charges:

Charges

Two counts of second-degree assault

Aggravated family offense

First-degree criminal contempt

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Obstructing government administration

Disorderly conduct

McLaughlin was arraigned in Mechanicville City Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.