MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville man was arrested following an arson investigation, according to police. Neil Lescault, 48, is facing multiple charges.

On the morning of August 10, officers responded to the city docks for a reported arson on the bathhouse deck. Following an investigation, police determined that Lescault damaged the property by igniting a fire on the decking.

Police took Lescault into custody on August 11. He was charged with fourth-degree arson and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Lescault was arraigned in Mechanicville City Court. He was released to pretrial services awaiting further court action.