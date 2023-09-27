CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville man was arrested on Tuesday following a two-month-long stolen recreational vehicle (RV) investigation. Andrew Castle, 50, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

An RV had been missing from a dealership in Clifton Park since July, and police received a report regarding the RV on August 25. Police say the stolen RV was valued at over $50,000 and located it in Schaghticoke.

Police say an investigation found Castle was in possession of the RV. The RV was seized and returned to the rightful owner.

Castle surrendered himself to Brunswick State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Schaghticoke Town Court in October and was released.