MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville man has been arrested for allegedly trying to stab someone. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Francisco Caamano, 27, was arrested on April 19.

Caamano is accused of threatening and attempting to stab someone with a pair of scissors, as well as shoving that person. He was arrested after a police investigation into the domestic incident, which took place in Stillwater.

Charges

Attempted assault in the second degree (felony)

Menacing in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Harassment in the second degree (violation)

Caamano was taken into custody and transported to the Stillwater Town Court. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.