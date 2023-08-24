ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Wednesday on an active warrant for arson. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Bell, 37, intentionally set fire to a home which not only caused extensive damage but caused the death of one or more pets inside.

According to deputies, the arrest stems from an investigation out of Fultonville dating back to June. Multiple agencies, including the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Montgomery County Emergency Management, the Office of Montgomery County District Attorney, as well as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, investigated a structure fire at Bell’s home.

According to law enforcement, the investigation found Bell had intentionally caused the fire, which led to the death of one or more pets.

Charges:

Third-degree arson

Second-degree reckless endangerment

“Buster’s Law” — aggravated cruelty to animals

Bell was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned in Palatine Town Court. He is scheduled to appear in Glen Town Court for further proceedings on September 19.