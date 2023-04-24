AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested Sunday morning around 1:54 after a car chase led to him trying to flee on foot, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Delavallade, 39, faces a slew of charges.

On Sunday, around 1:54 a.m. in Amsterdam, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of a car chase on Church Street heading towards State Highway 67 and Widow Susan Road. Deputies say New York State Police were chasing the suspect but stopped for safety and weather-related reasons.

Deputies say they saw the suspected car driving into Perth on Stairs Road shortly after. The road eventually led to a dead-end, and Fulton County 911 was also made aware of the incident.

Deputies say the car pulled into a driveway on Morreale Road and tried to flee on foot. The chase continued into a heavily wooded area after going through three different properties.

An area canvas commenced, and after roughly an hour of searching, deputies say they identified Brandon Delavallade under a porch at a house on Dutch Church Road and took him into custody.

Deputies say through their investigation, they found Delavallade had an active violent felony warrant for his arrest from the Schenectady Police Department.

Charges:

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Reckless driving

Failed to keep right

Speed not reasonable and prudent

Unlicensed operator

Failed to notify DMV of address change

Insufficient tail lamps

consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle

No turn signal

Disobeyed traffic control device

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Delavallade was turned over to the New York State Police. He is scheduled to answer the vehicle and traffic law violations at a later date.