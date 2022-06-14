AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in the town of Amsterdam on Thursday, June 9. Police say Bruce Oshaughnessy, 41, of Amsterdam, was arrested for impersonating a police officer.

At approximately 12:16 a.m. on June 9, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call that a vehicle initiated a traffic stop on the caller on State Highway 5 in the town of Amsterdam. Police say the caller stated that a dark vehicle approached him from behind, activated a police-grade red/blue emergency light, and remained behind the caller until his vehicle came to a complete stop on the side of the road.

Police say the caller then stated that the operator exited this vehicle and approached the caller’s window and began asking him questions, acting as a police officer. Police say that their investigation revealed that Oshaughnessy intentionally activated the emergency lights to initiate an unlawful traffic stop and then further impersonated a police officer.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal impersonation of a public servant

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Police say Oshaughnessy ultimately turned himself into the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled at the Amsterdam Town Court on a later date. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Amsterdam Police Department throughout this investigation.