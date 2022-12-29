GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A McDonald’s employee at the Guilderland Travel Plaza rest stop was arrested for allegedly starting a fire while at work on purpose. Nyri Baird, 19, of Guilderland, faces multiple charges.

On November 12, around 8:10 p.m., state police responded to a report of a fire at the Guilderland Travel Plaza, which is located on I-90. Police ran an investigation of the fire, and say they found Baird had set the fire intentionally. Police say Baird was working at the McDonald’s at the location at the time of the fire.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal mischief

Fifth-degree arson

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Reckless endangerment of property

Baird surrendered himself to the Guilderland State Police and was processed. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Guilderland Town Court on January 12, 2023.