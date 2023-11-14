AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An employee at the Market Street McDonalds in Amsterdam is accused of stealing over $2,300 from the restaurant and falsifying bank slips. Isalivette Serrano-Garcia, 22, faces several charges.

In October, the Amsterdam Police Department received a complaint regarding a McDonald’s employee potentially stealing money from the location and falsifying business documents. After an investigation, police say they found Serrano-Garcia had stolen over $2,300 from the restaurant and falsified bank deposit slips to hide the losses.

Police say the investigation included a review of a two-month period where the business had audits, revealing accounts that were short on funds. Police say surveillance footage showed Serrano-Garcia putting money into her personal belongings and falsifying bank deposit slips.

Charges:

Second-degree forgery

Fourth-degree grand larceny

First-degree falsifying business documents

Fifth-degree conspiracy

On Thursday, Serrano-Garcia was taken into custody. Police say she later confessed to stealing the money and falsifying bank documents.