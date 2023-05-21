MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mayfield man was arrested on Friday and is accused of inappropriately communicating with a child under 17. Matthew Belak, 34, faces multiple charges.

On Friday, May 12, around 2:25 p.m., troopers say they received information that an adult man was inappropriately communicating with a child. Police say an investigation found Belak allegedly communicated with a child under 17 via cell phone in April.

Charges:

Second-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor

Endangering the welfare of a child

Belak was arrested and processed by Mayfield State Police. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Mayfield Town Court on June 13 and was released.

If anyone has more information regarding this alleged crime or believes you may also be a victim, you are asked to contact the Mayfield State Police at (518) 583-7000 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.