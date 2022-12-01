GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Terry A. Mullen, 68 of Lee, Massachusetts on November 29. Mullen was allegedly involved in a burglary in Ghent.

On November 23, police began investigating a burglary at a residence in Ghent. After the investigation, police report Mullen entered the house illegally for the purpose of his own sexual gratification.

Charges

Second degree sexually motivated burglary

According to police, Mullen was arraigned before the city of Hudson Court and released on his own recognizance.