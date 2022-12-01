GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Terry A. Mullen, 68 of Lee, Massachusetts on November 29. Mullen was allegedly involved in a burglary in Ghent.
On November 23, police began investigating a burglary at a residence in Ghent. After the investigation, police report Mullen entered the house illegally for the purpose of his own sexual gratification.
Charges
- Second degree sexually motivated burglary
According to police, Mullen was arraigned before the city of Hudson Court and released on his own recognizance.