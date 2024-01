PITTSFIELD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Hopkinton, Massachusetts man was arrested in Vermont on Monday on an extraditable arrest warrant. Paul Sweeney, 54, is currently lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center in Vermont.

Sweeney was taken into custody without incident around 2:57 p.m. at a home in Pittsfield, Vermont. Vermont Police say he was a fugitive from justice with an active extraditable arrest warrant out of Hopkinton, Massachusetts.