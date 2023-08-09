HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson man who shot himself in the leg on July 20 has been arrested. Stephen Pabon, 31, turned himself into New York State Police on unrelated charges and was turned over to the Hudson Police Department on an active arrest warrant.

Pabon was accused of shooting himself in the right upper leg and causing an automobile accident involving a COARC van. Hudson Police charged Pabon with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Unlawful Possession of Certain Ammunition Feeding Device

Pabon was arraigned in Hudson City Court and remanded to Columbia County Jail with no bail. He is due back in court on August 10.