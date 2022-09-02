LIBERTY, Ohio (NEWS10) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Troy was arrested in the state of Ohio. NEWS10 sister station WKBN said Zack Zeoli was on scene of a fire at a hotel in Liberty, Ohio Thursday morning but allegedly took off when police arrived.

Zeoli was later taken into custody, and police told WKBN he had several hundred pills on him. He also has an active warrant for his arrest for an attempted murder in the city of Troy.

Police in Ohio said they are working with the Troy Police Department for the next steps in the case.