SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has secured an arrest warrant in connection with the 2019 homicide of Roscoe Foster, 38, of Schenectady. Police said the 20-year-old suspect, whose name will not be released at this time due to their age, is currently being held at a New York State correctional facility on an unrelated charge.

On January 25, 2019, Roscoe was shot on Becker Street. He was later pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital. No arrests in connection with his death had been made until now.

Police expect the 20-year-old will be arraigned on the following charges on August 8 at the Schenectady County Youth Part Court:

First-degree murder (felony)

First-degree attempted robbery (felony)

Fourth-degree conspiracy (felony)

In January, NEWS10 spoke with Foster’s family and friends, who were still looking for answers. On the third year anniversary of his death, they came together to remember the father of five.

“It’s the hardest thing for me to explain to the kids that their father isn’t coming back. But they understand and we just grieve. We deal and we celebrate the life that we did have with him,” said Jennifer Bacon.