ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fuera Bush man has been charged with Grand Larceny after police said he stole close to $1 million. The money was intended to support the local community and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Kenneth Frodyma was serving as the financial secretary of the Polish American Citizen’s Club when he stole in excess of $900,000 between September 1, 2019 and December 31, 2021, police said. Frodyma allegedly made multiple withdrawals from four separate accounts belonging to the organization, including an account dedicated to raising funds and providing an annual donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Police said he withdrew crash for his own personal use. Frodyma was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.