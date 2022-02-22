NEW YORK (PIX11) — Robbers forced their way into a man’s Brooklyn apartment, shot him, and tied him up on Saturday, police said. They said the man was left with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 39-year-old man answered the door of his Voorhies Avenue apartment when a woman outside told him he hadn’t paid his monthly dues, officials said. When he was at the door, two unknown and armed men came into the apartment.

One of the men shot the victim in the left leg, police said. They found the victim’s wrists with zip ties, then took a Rolex watch, an iPhone 12, and several credit cards before fleeing. The property the men took had an estimated value of approximately $1,600.

Police asked for help identifying the woman and the two men. The woman was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

One of the men was last seen wearing a black hat, a black face mask, a black jacket, blue pants, and black sneakers. The other man was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball hat, black sunglasses, a green jacket, and tan pants with holes in the knees. Both men are believed to be around 30-years-old.