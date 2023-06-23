SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was hospitalized after being shot in the foot Thursday evening in the area of Mason Street and Avenue B. Police say the injury is non-life-threatening, and those with information of the incident are asked to call Schenectady Police tip lines at (518) 788-6566.

Around 9:09 p.m., police responded to Mason Street and Avenue B for reports of shots fired. As they were investigating, they received a second report of a male hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the foot.

At this time, the incident is under investigation and there are no suspects in custody.