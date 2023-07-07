ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man who shot two dogs on Friday morning has been charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Nasir Abbot, 24, also sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot.

Albany Police responded to the 200 block of Second Street for reports of a shooting early Friday morning. They located two dogs that had been shot. Both dogs were transported to the emergency veterinarian hospital in Latham. One dog sustained a non-life-threatening wound. The other sustained a serious wound and had to be euthanized.

Shortly after the report, police were notified of a man who had entered the emergency room at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. The male, identified as Abbot, had a gunshot wound to the foot. Abbot was also treated for several dog bites.

Investigations determined that Abbot had shot the dogs on Second Street. According to investigations, Abbot was walking down the street when he was attacked by the dogs. He then shot each dog one time with a 9mm handgun.

Police say the 9mm handgun was illegally possessed. Abbot was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court.