AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Auburn man was arrested and is accused of second-degree murder pertaining to a fatal shooting in Amsterdam on March 12, 2021. Naturalwise Joseph, 35, faces several charges and is already serving 18 years to life in prison for a separate killing.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, at 1:52 a.m., Amsterdam Police received a call for a man seriously injured, who was found bleeding on the sidewalk on Hibbard Street between James Street and Reid Street. The man, identified as 37-year-old Ricardo Lopez, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Later that day, Lopez succumbed to his injuries, after suffering a gunshot wound to his head. An investigation ensued.

An investigation consisting of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Amsterdam Police announced on Wednesday the arrest of Joseph, formerly of Albany.

Police say Joseph is currently incarcerated at the Auburn Correctional Facility in Auburn, N.Y., serving a sentence of 18 years to life for the killing of 39-year-old Lashon Turner that happened on May 21, 2021, on Central Avenue in Albany.

Charges:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Tampering with physical evidence

Joseph was produced to the Amsterdam City Court for arraignment.