SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — James Garafalo, 28, has been sentenced for his role in an assault on Caroline Street which left one man dead. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Garafolo was sentenced to four and a half years in a state correctional facility.

On August 14, 2021, just after 11 p.m., police said Mark French, 56, was assaulted on Caroline Street and sustained head trauma. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where he later died. Both Garafalo and his brother, Jordan Garafalo, 38, also of Saratoga Springs, were arrested after the incident.

James Garafalo was sentenced to five years for his plea to second-degree assault, which is a violent felony. He was also sentenced to two to four years in prison for his plea to aggravated family offense, which will run concurrently with his other sentence. The DA’s Office said this charge stemmed from a separate incident in January, where Garafalo allegedly violated an order of protection by having contact with the protected party by phone while in the Saratoga County Jail.

During sentencing, French’s widow, Angela French, gave a statement. “I pray that the next time you have to choose between violence or patience, that you chose differently. You may not know all the people your decision will impact. I forgive you.”

Additionally, Garafalo was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision after he is released from prison.