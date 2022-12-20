SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jayson Hooks (Shaquan Riker) was sentenced to seven years in prison on December 16. Hooks sentencing follows a five-day trial that began in October where he was convicted of assault and criminal mischief.

According to police, Hooks had repeatedly hit his then girlfriend in the face with a travel mug in October of 2021. The victim suffered bruising and heavy blood loss; she went to authorities two days later. At trial Hooks testified that he had accidentally spilled the coffee, flipping it in her direction causing her injuries. The jury rejected his version finding he intentionally harmed the victim.

The district attorney’s office sought the maximum sentence after trial due to Hooks’s criminal history revealing a pattern of domestic violence. Hook’s seven years in prison will be followed by five years of post-release supervision. Police also explain the victim will receive full protection for 19 years.