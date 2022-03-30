SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dennis A. Combs, 25, of Manhattan pled guilty to a sentence after an investigation into a shooting incident at the intersection of Caroline Street and Broadway on June 26, 2021. A judge has sentenced Combs to six years in prison, followed by five years of released probation.

According to his guilty plea, Combs admitted to illegally possessing a firearm, which is a felony. Combs was transported to the Saratoga Springs Police Department after he was arrested in the City of Albany.

Combs faced multiple charges before pleading guilty. He was remanded to Saratoga County Jail and was later arraigned in Saratoga County Court.