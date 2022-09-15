TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Tyquan Victor, 25, of the Bronx, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on September 14. Victor previously pleaded guilty on August 23 to first-degree attempted assault, which is an armed violent felony.

Victor and three others were arrested in connection with a shooting on 2nd Street that happened on February 27. The DA’s Office said Victor got a loaded handgun and shot the victim, a man in his mid-30s, in the middle of the day.

Also arrested were Tyreek Stokes, 22, of Amsterdam, Rashon Dickerson, 24, of Troy, and Jeffrey Jones, 24, of Manhattan. Their cases are being handled separately.

Victor was also sentenced to five years post-release supervision. “This sentence is the direct result of a plea due to a witness refusing to prosecute their attacker,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly.