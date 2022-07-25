ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been sentenced for possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine-laced pills in Albany. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Tyler Purvis-Mitchell, 28, was sentenced to 12 years and 6 months in prison.

DOJ said Purvis-Mitchell, is a felon who was on federal supervised release at the time of this arrest. He was sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison, to be served consecutively, for violating his release conditions, which includes fleeing from the Albany Police Department.

Purvis-Mitchell was convicted after a jury trial in December 2021. The evidence found that on May 7, 2020, he had with the intent to distribute more than 125 pills containing meth and weighing over 50 grams, in his home and vehicle.

The jury voted to acquit Purvis-Mitchell of possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Purvis-Mitchell was also ordered to serve a four-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison.