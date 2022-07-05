SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges in Vermont. According to the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s office, Justin Zayas-Sanchez, 22, of Springfield, was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison.

Zayas-Sanchez previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. He was also sentenced to serve a six-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment.

On April 14, 2021, Zayas-Sanchez reportedly sold crack cocaine and 10 bags of fentanyl to a confidential informant in the Rutland area. He also sold crack to an informant on May 26, 2021, and fentanyl to another informant on July 19, 2021.

Zayas-Sanchez was arrested in November 2021 for drug charges. The Vermont Drug Task Force, FBI, and Fair Haven Police Department assisted in the investigation.