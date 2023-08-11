BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa man convicted of attempted assault on a New York State Court Uniformed Officer was sentenced in Saratoga County Court. Jordan Hensleigh, 32, will serve two to four years in prison for the attempted assault and two to four consecutive years for violating a court order on March 24.

“The Defendant failed to follow the law, failed to follow the order of the Court, and thereafter attempted to assault a Court Officer,” said District Attorney Karen Heggen. “This behavior demands accountability and consequence, and that is why the Defendant is going to prison for an extended period of time.”