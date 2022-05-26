ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Michael R. Brownell, 52 of Northumberland, has been sentenced to prison for aggravated vehicular assault after a hit-and-run crash during Americade Weekend in 2021. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Brownell was sentenced to three to nine years in a state correctional facility.

Brownell was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Route 32 and Rugg Road in the Town of Northumberland on September 24, 2021. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said that Brownell was driving recklessly and was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The DA’s Office said that Brownell had failed to stop at a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line, and struck a motorcycle head-on. Brownell fled the scene at a high rate of speed without calling for assistance said the DA’s Office.

The motorcycle operator was ejected from his motorcycle, landing in a drainage ditch on the shoulder of the roadway said the DA’s Office. The victim suffered traumatic injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment by Wilton EMS with the assistance of the Schuylerville Fire Department according to the DA’s Office.

Brownell’s vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage and was missing its front wheel. The DA’s Office said he concealed his vehicle behind an abandoned farmhouse several miles from the crash scene.

With the help of a civilian witness, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended Brownell in a remote area said the DA’s Office. The case was investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Shawn M. Lescault of the Vehicular Crimes Unit with the assistance of DA Investigator Jack Barney and Crime Victim Specialist Mollie Benware.