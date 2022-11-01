TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for attacking someone in 2017 with a hammer. Duncan Maclean, 39, previously of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty in February for his involvement in a 2017 hammer attack in Pittstown.

Maclean was accused of attacking someone with a hammer in late 2017. The victim, who has moved away from the area, reported that he was called by Maclean to come over to his home to talk. After a few drinks, the victim turned his back to him and Maclean allegedly struck him several times with a five pound hammer.

“This conviction is the direct result of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office working together,” said District Attorney Donnelly. “The consistent and diligent efforts of Sergeant Jamie Panichi and Investigator Zach Sharpe uncovered the evidence we needed to prosecute this case.”

Maclean was sentenced to eight and a half years in state prison with five years post release supervision for his role in the attack. Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Hauf prosecuted the case.