ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a man from Georgia was sentenced to jail in Albany on Wednesday, April 20. Andrew Avila, 45, of Georgia, was arrested on May 2, 2018, after attempting to pass himself off as a Department of Energy (“DOE”) employee.

After committing a misdemeanor offense of entering the Port of Albany under false pretenses, Avila was sentenced to:

60 days of jail

One year of supervised release

Pay a $5,000 fine

Avila was convicted on December 2, after a four-day jury trial. The trial demonstrated that Avila traveled from Atlanta, Georgia, on May 2, 2018, and entered the Port of Albany by passing himself off as a DOE employee.

This case was investigated by the Department of Energy, Office of the Inspector General, and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Emily C. Powers and Rick Belliss.