Man pleads guilty to setting Troy building on fire

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has pleaded guilty for his involvement in setting a Troy building on fire. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Matthew Woelfersheim, 45, of Schaghticoke pleaded guilty to arson and other charges.

On September 2, 2020, the District Attorney’s Office said Woelfersheim entered a building located at 165 4th Street in Troy where he set fire to a bag of charcoal causing the building to be engulfed in flames. He then fled the area and was located a few hours later.

The District Attorney’s Office said the building sustained fire, smoke, water and structural damage. There were two residential tenants at home in the building at the time of the fire.

Charges

Arson in the second degree (felony)

Criminal mischief in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (felony)

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Woelfersheim is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison for the arson. He was remanded back to Rensselaer County Jail to await sentencing on March 29, 2022.