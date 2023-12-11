ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 46-year-old man from Albany County pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography. Joshua White faces at least five years in prison and up to 40 years for both offenses.

White admitted to sharing sexually explicit images of a minor known to him. He also admitted to having child pornography he received on the internet and social media apps on his phone that depicted other victims.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 11, 2024. In addition to the prison sentence, White will be required to serve 5 years to life of post-release supervision and register as a sex offender upon release. He will also be required to pay restitution to the victims and forfeit the device used to commit the offenses.