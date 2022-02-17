SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child less than 13 years old in Schenectady. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Anthony LeBrecht, 34, is currently a level 3 sex offender.

The DA’s Office said LeBrecht, as a sex offender, has a duty to register and verify his address with the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services. However, the Schenectady police found he was no longer living at his registered address and failed to notify the department.

Charges

Sexual abuse in the first degree (felony)

Failure to register or verify a change of address as a sex offender (felony)

The DA’s Office said the sexual contact with the child occurred on May 16, 2021 in Schenectady. LeBrecht was arrested in November 2021 after the victim told a close friend that he had sexually abused her. An investigation was conducted by the Schenectady City Police Department and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 15, LeBrecht was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on a similar sexual abuse charge. LeBrecht allegedly subjected a 12-year-old to sexual contact in Malta on November 14, 2021.

LeBrecht is scheduled to receive a determinate sentence of five years in state prison on the sexual abuse charge, according to the DA’s Office. He will receive a sentence of one and a half to three years in state prison on the failure to register charge. The two sentences will be served concurrently.

After his release from prison, LeBrecht will serve 15 years on parole, said the DA’s Office. A full order of protection for the child victim will be issued for 28 years when he is sentenced. LeBrecht will remain a level 3 sex offender after his release and for the rest of his life.