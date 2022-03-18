NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Northumberland man has pleaded guilty to an Americade weekend hit-and-run. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Michael Brownell, 51, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault.

The DA’s Office said Brownell admitted his involvement in the hit-and-run crash on September 24, 2021, in the area of Route 32 and Rugg Road in Northumberland. He admitted to driving recklessly, losing control of his vehicle, and striking a motorcyclist head-on. The victim suffered traumatic injuries as a result of the crash.

Brownell fled the scene and hid his vehicle behind an abandoned farmhouse, said the DA’s Office. With the help of a witness, he was later taken into custody by police near Goff Road in Northumberland. An investigation found that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Brownell was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail with his sentencing scheduled for May 13. The DA’s Office said Brownell is expected to receive 3 to 9 years in state prison.