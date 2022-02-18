TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has pleaded guilty for his role in a 2017 hammer attack in Pittstown. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Duncan Maclean, 38, previously of Pittstown, pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the first degree.

Maclean is accused of attacking someone with a hammer in late 2017. The victim, who has moved away from the area, reported that he was called by Maclean to come over to his home to talk. After a few drinks, the victim turned his back to him and Maclean allegedly struck him several times with a five pound hammer.

Investigators found out about this assault while investigating the death of Maclean’s wife. Megan Dyer-Maclean was found dead alongside old railroad tracks in Johnsonville in 2018. Her death was ruled a homicide and no one has been charged for her death.

“This conviction is the direct result of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office working together. Investigations Sergeant Jamie Panichi and Investigator Zach Sharpe’s efforts resulted in an oral admission from Maclean ultimately leading to information for the conviction,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly.

Maclean will be sentenced to six years in state prison with three years of post release supervision for his role in the attack, according to the Donnelly.

The investigation into the death of Megan Dyer-Maclean is still open. If you have any information, you can contact the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 270-0128.