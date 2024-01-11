PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection to a Pittsfield breaking-and-entering that happened in July 2021. Peter Campbell faces over four years in prison.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Campbell and an accomplice broke into a home on Perrine Avenue in Pittsfield. Authorities say upon entering, the two targeted a person inside and began assaulting him.

Authorities say the victim was struck in the face and a firearm was shot near their foot. While the assault was taking place, Campbell started searching the apartment. Campbell and the accomplice briefly left the home and then returned a few minutes later.

Authorities say once they returned, they took piles of clothes and fled the scene in a car. External surveillance video from the residence, phone records, and DNA identification from a mask found outside the residence were collected.

Campbell pleaded guilty to breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon, and larceny from a building.