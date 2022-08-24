TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Tyquan Victor, 25, of the Bronx, has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting incident in Troy. Victor pleaded guilty on August 23 to first-degree assault, which is an armed violent felony.

Victor and three others were arrested in connection with a shooting on 2nd Street that happened on February 27. A man in his mid-30s was shot during the incident. The DA’s Office said Victor was in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun and three 9 mm handguns at the time.

Also arrested were Tyreek Stokes, 22, of Amsterdam, Rashon Dickerson, 24, of Troy, and Jeffrey Jones, 24, of Manhattan. Their cases are still pending.

“This plea is the direct result of the Troy Police and our office working together to get a conviction. Sometimes a witness will refuse to prosecute their attacker, but good police work assisted our office in securing a conviction on this case,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly.

Victor is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14.