EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Yorkville man was indicted for his alleged connection to a homicide in Ephratah. Anthony Dotson, 24, faces a slew of charges including second-degree murder and second-degree strangulation.

On May 13 around 4 p.m., troopers responded to a structure fire on Route 67 in Ephratah. Sara Stinnett, 74, the owner of the home, was found dead inside the home.

On June 21, police ruled Stinnett’s death a homicide after it was initially ruled suspicious. Dotson was arrested on August 3 in connection with the incident. At the time of the fire, police said Dotson was employed as a FedEx delivery driver whose route was in that area.

Dotson was arraigned on Thursday and is being held at the Futon County Correctional Facility. He faces a number of charges.

Charges: