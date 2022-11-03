EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Yorkville man was indicted for his alleged connection to a homicide in Ephratah. Anthony Dotson, 24, faces a slew of charges including second-degree murder and second-degree strangulation.
On May 13 around 4 p.m., troopers responded to a structure fire on Route 67 in Ephratah. Sara Stinnett, 74, the owner of the home, was found dead inside the home.
On June 21, police ruled Stinnett’s death a homicide after it was initially ruled suspicious. Dotson was arrested on August 3 in connection with the incident. At the time of the fire, police said Dotson was employed as a FedEx delivery driver whose route was in that area.
Dotson was arraigned on Thursday and is being held at the Futon County Correctional Facility. He faces a number of charges.
Charges:
- Second-degree murder (felony)
- First-degree assault (felony)
- Second-degree strangulation (felony)
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)
- First-degree arson (felony)