TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 20-year-old man was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place in Troy on River Street on Saturday. According to court documents, Carlos Corrales-Ramirez intended to cause the death of 28-year-old Jario Hernandez-Sanchez.

Troy Police Detectives and Evidence Technicians named Corrales-Ramirez as the suspect following a steadfast investigation that began on Saturday.

Steven Barker, Assistant Chief of Police, confirmed to NEWS10 that Corrales-Ramirez was also arrested earlier this year by U.S. Border Patrol in connection to a stabbing in Maryland. A CBP spokesperson said Corrales-Ramirez was taken into custody in March in Clinton County near the Canadian border. It was during processing that agents found he was wanted in Maryland.