ROTTERDAM , N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing that happened on Curry Road in Rotterdam on January 1. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Christopher Smith-Wadsworth, 30, of Schenectady has been charged with the murder of Sutlesh Girdharry, 24, of Schenectady.
Smith-Wadsworth is accused of stabbing Girdharry multiple times with a knife after a fight broke out at a New Year’s Eve party. Girdharry was already dead by the time police arrived to the scene.
Charges
- Murder (felony)
- Manslaughter in the first degree (felony)
- Possession of a dangerous instrument with the intent to use it unlawfully against another (felony)
Smith-Wadsworth was arraigned after the indictment was unsealed. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded into custody.