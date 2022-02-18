ROTTERDAM , N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing that happened on Curry Road in Rotterdam on January 1. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Christopher Smith-Wadsworth, 30, of Schenectady has been charged with the murder of Sutlesh Girdharry, 24, of Schenectady.

Smith-Wadsworth is accused of stabbing Girdharry multiple times with a knife after a fight broke out at a New Year’s Eve party. Girdharry was already dead by the time police arrived to the scene.

Charges

Murder (felony)

Manslaughter in the first degree (felony)

Possession of a dangerous instrument with the intent to use it unlawfully against another (felony)

Smith-Wadsworth was arraigned after the indictment was unsealed. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded into custody.