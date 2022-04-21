ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been indicted for allegedly defrauding a company in Greene County. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Juller Perez, 43, of Garfield, New Jersey, was arraigned on April 21.

The indictment charges Perez with engaging in a kickback scheme to defraud a bedding company with a distribution facility in West Coxsackie from at least 2015 to 2019. Perez co-owned a trucking company in New Jersey that transported products as a third-party contractor for the bedding company.

According to the indictment, Perez paid kickbacks to the transportation manager of the bedding company in exchange for the use of the bedding company’s trucks and drivers to transport items from West Coxsackie to Perez’s truck yard in Clifton, New Jersey. This allowed Perez to avoid certain transportation costs.

The DOJ said Perez then fraudulently invoiced and received payment from the bedding company as if his trucking company had transported and delivered the items from West Coxsackie. Perez and his trucking company transported the items only from the Clifton location.

Perez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. He was released pending trial.