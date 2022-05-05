NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed details regarding a burglary that occurred at a home in the Adirondacks region.

According to State Police, on April 29 at approximately 9:09 p.m., Troopers and the Lake Placid Police Department were called to Old Military Road in the town of North Elba for a report of an ongoing burglary. An investigation revealed that the burglary suspect, identified as 41-year-old Joseph C. Briggs, allegedly went to the victim’s home with a shotgun and kicked the door to get inside.

Additionally, State Police said that Briggs discharged one round into the ceiling of the residence. No injuries were reported during the incident.

However, Briggs was arrested on the charges of Burglary in the First Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Briggs was arraigned in the town of Saint Armand Court and remanded to Essex County Jail without bail. He was scheduled to appear in the Town of North Elba Court on May 3, 2022.