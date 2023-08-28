ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Canadian man has been arrested for allegedly traveling to Albany in an attempt to meet a child for sex, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Alexander MacFayden, 37, faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The investigation conducted by the FBI, state police and local police departments determined that MacFayden allegedly engaged in a series of online conversations earlier this year with a person whom he believed would allow him to have sexual contact with a 10-year-old relative. On August 25, MacFayden drove from the Toronto area to Albany to reportedly meet the child, and was arrested in Colonie that night.

MacFayden later admitted to police that he drove to Albany with the intent of engaging in sexual contact with the minor. He appeared in court on August 28 and is scheduled for a detention hearing on August 29.

In addition to the potential life sentence, if convicted, MacFayden would also face a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life. He could additionally be required to register as a sex offender.