BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was found guilty of numerous charges, including kidnapping. According to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Zakrzewski, 44, of Hadley, was found guilty on February 24.

Zakrzewski allegedly strangled and assaulted a woman as she tried to leave his house on November 30, 2020 in the Town of Day. The victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call police.

The DA’s Office said the woman then returned to Zakrzewski’s house to get her belongings. He then forced her into the back of his car, abducting her to a remote, wooded area where he held her overnight.

After his arrest, the DA’s Office said Zakrzewski called the victim about 100 times, begging her not to testify against him, to tell police that she did not remember what happened, or to recant her story.

Charges

Kidnapping in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of strangulation in the second degree (felony)

Three counts of aggravated family offense (felony)

Unlawful imprisonment in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal contempt in the first degree (felony)

Witness tampering in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Assault in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Zakrzewski is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2 at 1:30 pm. The DA’s Office said he has three prior felony convictions and a history of domestic violence with at least three other women. He faces up to 25 years in prison on the kidnapping charge.