SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a five-day trial in Schenectady County Court, Jason Hook (also known as Shaquan Riker), was convicted of second-degree assault for an incident that occurred on October 30, 2021. Police report Hooks also allegedly prevented the victim in the incident from calling 911.

According to police, the incident took place on the morning of October 30, 2021, while Hooks was sitting in a car with his then-girlfriend. Police report that proof showed Hooks became angry at his girlfriend and repeatedly smashed her in the face with a travel mug. Officers say she suffered a broken nose, hemorrhage to her right eye, bruising, a black eye, broken fingernails, and loss of a large amount of blood.

Police report the victim told Schenectady Police about this assault on November 1, 2021, two days later. Officers report the victim’s account was corroborated by photos taken both by the police and herself documenting her physical condition, together with the condition of her blood-stained car, medical records from Ellis Medicine, and text messages from the defendant.

According to police, Hooks testified on his own behalf stating he spilled the coffee on his lap and flipped the travel mug in her direction which caused her injuries. The jury rejected his version finding Hooks intentionally caused the victim harm.

Charges

Second degree assault

Fourth degree criminal mischief

Police report that based upon Hooks prior criminal history, he faces a minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of seven years for this conviction. Much of his criminal history reveals a pattern of domestic violence with intimate partners. Because of that history, Hooks was identified by the Schenectady County High Risk Domestic Violence Team as an individual to be monitored.

After the jury’s verdict, Judge Caruso revoked Mr. Hooks’ bail and he was remanded to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await his sentence on January 3, 2023.