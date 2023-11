TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kyle Hutchinson, 23, of Schenectady, was sentenced to prison for second-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Hutchinson will serve two 25 years to life sentences that will run concurrently.

Hutchinson was among three individuals charged with the murder of Nathaniel Miller, 19, of Pittstown on June 9, 2021. Devin Van Patten pled guilty and will be sentenced to 20 years in state prison. Carlos Lewis will be tried in January.