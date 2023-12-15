ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a drug investigation in the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue in the city of Albany on Friday when they said they saw a drug deal take place between two men.

The deputies began interviewing one of the men when he fled on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and identified as Arron Edmonds. Police said the 20-year old was in possession of a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine as well as crack cocaine.

Edmonds does not have the right to possess firearms and has two open firearm cases in the city of Troy, according to police.