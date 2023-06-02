SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was found guilty on a charge relating to a shots fired incident that took place on February 5, 2022, in Schenectady. Trevon Williams, 30, was found guilty of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office.

On February 5, 2022, Schenectady Police responded to a shots fired call near 18 Chestnut Street in Schenectady. After hearing a red Ford Escape was possibly involved in the incident, a patrol officer recalled that two days prior, he saw a red SUV fleeing the scene of another shots fired incident near Brandywine Avenue.

Using the Schenectady County Community Camera System to track the red SUV, police responded to Brandywine Avenue to search for the Red Ford Escape. As police headed near the area of Eastern and Park Avenues, they found Williams driving a red Ford Escape in the area of Irving Street.

Police say Williams fled, leading officers through the snowy streets of Schenectady. Williams was allegedly driving too fast for the snowy conditions and crashed his SUV into a snowbank near the intersection of Union and Morris Streets.

Police say Williams then ran away, leading to a foot chase. Once officers caught him, they found a loaded .380 pistol a few feet from the driver’s door of Williams’ SUV.

According to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office, due to two prior felony convictions, Williams faces between seven and 15 years in state prison.

“This defendant proved himself to be a danger to our community on multiple occasions and the fact that he was brought to justice here is due to the skill of our trial team, led by Major Crimes Bureau Chief Amy Burock, and to the good work and professionalism of members of the Schenectady Police Department,” said District Attorney Robert Carney. “I want to particularly acknowledge the work of Patrolman Charles Stevens, who demonstrated great initiative in responding, not to the crime scene, but to an area of the city that he believed the vehicle used by the shooter might be headed based on previous video he had viewed and conspicuous bravery for finding that vehicle, pursuing it, and then chasing defendant down alone on foot, leading to the recovery of a loaded gun.”