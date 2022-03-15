SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is facing multiple charges after running from police in Scotia in February. The Scotia Police Department said David Straughn was arrested on March 7.

On February 15 around 11 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near the Comfort Inn on Sacandaga Road. Police said when the officer asked for Straughn’s identification, he sped away from the officer, driving further into the Comfort Inn parking lot.

Since there was no exit, police said Straughn turned the car around. During this time, more officers arrived at the scene and were ordering Straughn to stop the vehicle. Police said he then accelerated toward the officers, narrowly missing them. Straughn sped away out of the parking lot.

Charges