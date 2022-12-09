PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Plain man is being charged with vehicular manslaughter for a fatal crash on July 23. Police say that Brian T. Christman, 22, had been driving intoxicated and crashed on Shacktown Mountain Road.

Payton Stirone, 22, of Mount Vision, the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. At the time, Christman was transported to the Basset Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Oneonta arrested Christman on December 9. He was processed and arraigned before a judge.